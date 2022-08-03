Click to share this via email

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber appear to be going strong.

Crawford, 56, and Gerber, 60, recently spent quality time together at their lake house on Lake Muskoka in Ontario. Their retreat is build on a seven-acre private lake island in central Ontario.

“Welcome to Gerber Island” Crawford captioned a photo of the couple.

Crawford wore a white, long-sleeved coverup with white tassels. Gerber kept it casual in a green tee and white shorts. The iconic supermodel also shared a photo dump of her summer fun, eliciting reactions from celebrity friends like Reese Witherspoon.

Crawford and Gerber have been married for nearly 25 years and share two children: daughter Kaia Jordan Gerber, 20, and son Presley Walker Gerber, 23.