Drake, BTS, and The Weeknd all have new music out today,

It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – August 5, 2022

The Weeknd ft. Summer Walker – “Best Friends (REMIX)”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake and Lil Baby – “Staying Alive”

benny blanco with BTS and Snoop Dogg – “Bad Decisions”

Calvin Harris – “Obsessed with Charlie Puth and Shenseea”, plus Funk Wav Vol 2. (ALBUM)

Olivia O’Brien with FLETCHER – “Bitch Back”

Maisie Peters – “Blonde”

John Legend and Saweetie – “All She Wanna Do”

Panic! At The Disco – “Local God”

Carly Rae Jepsen – “Beach House”

Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include Madonna and Saucy Santana – “Material GWORLLLLLLLLLL”, Eminem ft. 50 Cent – “Is This Love (’09), The Killers – “boy”, Dragonette – “New Suit”, Tiesto and Charli XCX – “Hot In It- Hotter Mix”, KYLE – “I Literally Never Think About You”, GOLDFINGER – “Here In Your Bedroom ft. Avril Lavigne” plus Never Look Back (Deluxe ALBUM), Sam Short – “Naked“, Victoria Anthony – “Stupid Kid”, charlieonnafriday – “Enough”, NGHTMRE and IDK – “Trials”, Casey Bishop – “Don’t Talk!”, Doechii – “Swap Bitches with Rico Nasty” plus she/her/black bitch (EP), The Interrupters – “Raised By Wolves” plus In The Wild (ALBUM), Mike Dean x Dreamer Isioma – “Simon Says” plus See You Next Year (ALBUM), VALÉ – “Red Lights”, and Yungblud – “The Emperor”.

Keep On Your Radar:

Panic! At The Disco – Viva Las Vengeance

Panic! At The Disco return with their new album Viva Las Vengeance, set for an Aug 19, 2022, release. The titled track “Viva Las Vengeance” is out now.

Johnny Orlando – all the things that could go wrong

Johnny Orlando’s highly anticipated debut album all the things that could go wrong is coming August 19, 2022. The album features his latest single “blur”.

Fletcher – GIRL OF MY DREAMS (Album)

Fletcher’s debut album GIRL OF MY DREAMS is set for release on September 16, 2022.

Willow – Coping Mechanism (ALBUM)

Willow has announced her new album Copying Mechanism will come out on September 23, 2022.

Ava Max – Diamonds & Dancefloors (ALBUM)

Ava Max’s Diamonds & Dancefloors comes out on October 14, 2022. It will include the hit single “Maybe You’re The Problem”.

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Return of the Dream Canteen

Red Hot Chili Peppers make a grand return with their new album, Return of the Dream Canteen, which comes out on October 14, 2022.

Carly Rae Jepsen – The Loneliest Time (ALBUM)

Carly Rae Jepsen’s new album The Loneliest Time is set for an October 21, 2022, release and will include the previously released single “Western Wind”.