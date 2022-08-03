The plot thickens in season 3 of “Big Sky: Deadly Trails”.

ABC released the new teaser trailer for the show on Wednesday. New series regular, Reba McIntyre, narrates the trailer forebodingly.

“A place where the horizon never ends, full of friendly folk just trying to do right,” she begins. “But in the untamed wilderness, you never know what’s going to be coming around the beat. One thing’s for certain: once you set foot in this place, you may never wanna go home again… and you might not.”

Season 3 sees private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury), undersheriff Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick), and newly appointed sheriff Beau Arlen (“Supernatural” alum Jensen Ackles) handling a new mystery in Helena, Montana, via TVLine.

When a camping trip led by Sunny Barnes (McIntyre) goes wrong, the local law enforcement must untangle this web of lies before it’s too late.

“BIG SKY” KYLIE BUNBURY, KATHERYN WINNICK – Photo: ABC/Anna Kooris

Luke Mitchell (“Blindspot”) joins the cast as Sunny’s son Cormac, Henry Ian Cusick (“MacGyver”, “Lost”) as tech executive Avery, Anirudh Pisharody (“9-1-1”) and Madalyn Horcher (“Doom Patrol”) as a young couple from New York. Seth Gabel (“Salem”) rounds out the new cast additions as Walter, a recluse.

Jamie-Lynn Sigler and J. Anthony Pena have been promoted to series regulars.

Season 3 of “Big Sky: Deadly Trails” premieres on Sept. 21.