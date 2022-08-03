Click to share this via email

Audrey McGraw clearly inherited Faith Hill and Tim McGraw’s talents.

Audrey, 20, showed off her musical skills with a cover of Pat Benatar’s hit song “Fire and Ice”. McGraw posted the black-and-white video on Instagram.

“Put on a pretty dress and attempted to sing a Pat Benatar song on piano… ATTEMPTED!” Audrey captioned Tuesday’s Instagram video. “Excuse my yelling but l gotta have some rock on here.”

Her impressive cover earned praise from the likes of Vicky Cornell, wife of late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell, and Rita Wilson.

“Wowwwwww!!!! wrote Cornell. Wilson chimed in, “More, please!!!!!”

Audrey has performed covers of Brandi Carlile’s “The Joke” and “Only Time” by The Main Squeeze in the past.