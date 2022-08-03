Lisa Kudrow is recalling how vulnerable she felt when “Friends” was at the height of its popularity.

The actress famously portrayed Phoebe Buffay for 10 seasons on the beloved sitcom. Despite the show inspiring a generation in their fashion choices, Kudrow didn’t always feel like a style icon.

She spoke on the “Podcrushed” podcast about feeling as though she didn’t fit in with her glamorous co-stars.

“Seeing myself on the show and seeing myself in clothes and seeing Courtney [Cox] and Jennifer [Aniston],” she shared. “I thought, ‘Oh, they know tailoring so they can discuss it with the costume designer about where exactly to take it in.'”

She asked her co-stars to come with her to fittings, but found even alterations didn’t change the way she felt about her body.

“I’m not trying to say I was overweight,” added Kudrow. “I was not. I just had no idea of the actual shape of my body.”

When she reached her 40s, she came to understand herself more. “It’s OK. This is just what I look like,” said the actress.

One of the reassurances Kudrow told herself was that she wasn’t aiming to be a Hollywood bombshell type actress.

“You only wanted to be a character actress. You’re not going for romantic comedies, romantic lead—you don’t do that,” she said. “That’s not a fun role for you anyway, so knock it off. It’s OK, you can look fine as you are.”

While the hosts argued that regardless of your role in the entertainment industry, there will always be that kind of pressure, Kudrow believed it was an undue pressure she was placing on herself.

“That’s all in your own head, you’re doing that to yourself,” she said. “No one needs you to be Tom Cruise or as famous as Tom Cruise. For me, at that time, it was Julia Roberts or Meg Ryan. No one is actually requiring that of me.”