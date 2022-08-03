It’s Usher’s way in Las Vegas this summer, and he’s hinting at big things to come for Canada, next.

Currently in the midst of his latest Vegas residency, “Usher: My Way,” fans have until October to catch the superstar perform classics like “You Make Me Wanna…,” slow burns like “Climax,” and his entire chair-dancing, roller-skating, steamy stage spectacle, at Park MGM’s Dolby Live.

In a pre-event for the show, where Usher launched his new limited edition bottle of Rémy Martin, the Usher x Rémy Martin 1738 Taste of Passion, ET Canada was given exclusive access to the singer, who praised Canada, and its support for his storied career, adding “especially with Justin.” (Of course Usher first signed a young Bieber in 2008.)

In praising the country, Usher let it slip he had a big announcement for Canada soon, where he would be showing the love back.

And while Usher helped a young JB, he also enjoyed some big name support early in his career. At his Vegas show Friday, he made sure to shout out his own early superstar supporters. He stopped the show and pointed out some famous faces in the crowd, including his longtime collaborator Jermaine Dupri, and music industry mogul L.A. Reid.

Always the showman, Usher was spotted at the afterparty for the show hanging out with Dupri, and spending one on one time with fans, proving there is always time for love in the club, and leaving fans saying OMG.