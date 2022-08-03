Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Selena Gomez is all about body positivity.

In a TikTok video, the “Only Murders in the Building” star lounges in a bathing suit on a boat while lip-syncing to an audio clip.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez Is Developing A ‘Working Girl’ Reboot

“Suck it in,” a woman is heard saying, to which Gomez mouths the response from another woman responding, “I’m not sucking s**t in!”

The first woman then asks “why,” with Gomez pointing to her stomach and lip-syncing, “Real stomachs is coming the f**k back, okay?”

Fans in the comments praised Gomez’s message of body positivity.

“BODY POSITIVITY! SO REFRESHING,” one wrote.

Another said, “Feeling confident and being comfortable in your own skin is what makes you beautiful. Love this. 🫶🏼.”

READ MORE: Selena Gomez Tearfully Thanks Fans For ‘Growing Up With Me’

Earlier this week, Gomez shared another video of herself in a black bathing suit while on vacation.