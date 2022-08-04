Here’s a version of Tears for Fears’ 1985 hit “Head Over Heels” you won’t have heard before.

Kevin Bacon and Jimmy Fallon teamed up for another “First Drafts of Rock” “Tonight Show” skit, taking the pop rock band’s “talk about the weather” line a little too literally, as they made the whole song about it.

The pair, who donned ’80s haircuts as Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith, revealed their “first draft” of the New Wave song, singing the original line: “I wanted to be with you alone / and talk about the weather.”

However, that’s all you got from the original lyrics.

Fallon crooned, “Got a degree in meteorology / to talk about the weather.

“According to the dew point the humidity’s up as the temperatures climb / that’s just, just, just summertime.”

“Oh, you’ll feel sun,” Bacon sang. “And this is my 4-day forecast / look at the map, don’t need an app / this is my 4-day forecast.”

This isn’t the first time Bacon and Fallon have joined forces for a musical “Tonight Show” skit, with the actor teaming up with the host in 2019 to belt out a version of The Clash’s 1982 hit “Should I Stay or Should I Go”.

They’ve previously sang their own versions of The Allman Brothers Band’s “Ramblin’ Man”, Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin’”, The Beach Boys’ “Fun, Fun, Fun” and The Kinks’ “Lola”, among more.