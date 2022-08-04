Click to share this via email

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’s daughter Lola is making her move into the music industry.

Lola, 21, announced on TikTok that her debut single “Paranoia Silverlining” would be released on August 9.

She shared a clip of her silhouette walking across the beach as the waves crashed in the background.

As always, Lola’s famous family were supportive.

Consuelos gushed on his Instagram Story, “@theyoungestyung First single out in 6 DAYS!!!” as Ripa also promoted the release with a similar message.

Ripa and Consuelos also share sons Michael, 25, who is an actor, and Joaquin, 19, who is a college wrestler.

Ripa is currently having a bit of a break from “Live with Kelly and Ryan”, as she and Consuelos enjoy their first summer as empty nesters.

She’s set to head out on her Live Wire book tour next month, recently posting on Instagram: