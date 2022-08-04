Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Addison Rae got called out for blasphemy.

On Tuesday, the 21-year-old TikTok star shared a photo of herself wearing a bikini that caught the attention of some of her Christian fans.

READ MORE: Addison Rae Addresses How Much Money She Actually Earns From TikTok

The white Holy Trinity bikini from Adidas and Praying features the words “Father” and “Son” on the top, with “Holy Spirit” written on the bottom.

Photo: Addison Rae/Instagram

After posting the photo, though, Rae received some backlash in the comments.

“Nah this disrespectful to Jesus. Sad what y’all do for money,” wrote one fan, according to Page Six.

“This is not okay! BLASPHEMY!” someone else said, while another added, “Is nobody gonna talk about this disrespecting religions.”

Since then, Rae has deleted the post, seemingly in response to the criticism.

READ MORE: TikTok Star Addison Rae Joins Mariah Carey And Whitney Houston On Top 10 Singers List, Twitter Reacts

Over the weekend, Christina Aguilera also posted a video of herself modelling Praying’s Holy Trinity bikini, though with the words written in French.

The Praying brand has become popular among a number of stars, with Olivia Rodrigo, Halsey, and others modelling their often religion-themed items.