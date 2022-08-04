Click to share this via email

Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge Commonwealth Day Service, Westminster Abbey, London, UK - 09 Mar 2020

Meghan Markle is celebrating her 41st birthday.

Royals, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, shared sweet “happy birthday” messages to the Duchess of Sussex on social media on Thursday.

William and Kate shared a photo of Meghan in a stunning white ensemble from her recent visit to the U.K. for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex! pic.twitter.com/HrYdCbe6N1 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) August 4, 2022

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, posted a similar photo from her and Prince Harry’s U.K. trip in June.

Happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/r0LdKJ6ZZ1 — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) August 4, 2022

Meghan will no doubt be spending her special day with Harry and their kids, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, in California, where they now live.

Her birthday comes after baby Lili celebrated her 1st birthday in England while they were there marking the Queen’s 70th year on the throne.

Lili met her great-grandmother the Queen and her grandfather Charles for the first time during the visit.