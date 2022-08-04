Rapper A$AP Rocky is the latest man in show business to rock a skirt.

Earlier this week, the “F**kin’ Problems” rapper stepped out shopping in New York wearing a knee-length black leather skirt.

READ MORE: ASAP Rocky Makes Rare Comments About Fatherhood And His ‘Natural’ Relationship With Rihanna

He also wore a dark grey Givenchy hoodie and completed the look with black socks and black clogs.

Photo: Backgrid

In an interview last year with GQ, Rocky spoke about his fashion style and willingness to play with gender norms, including carrying a purse.

“People weren’t wearing satchels when I came in the game, I can promise you that,” he explained. “But we was wearing those, because that’s what you trap in. You put your weed in there, you put your money in there, you put your pistol in there, you put your MetroCard in there, you put your lean in there.”

At a time when the rise of social media was scrambling menswear’s signals, Rocky knew of a way to seize control: “Anything that’s supposed to be considered something to emasculate you, we figured out how to make it macho.”

He added, “The nails, the kilts, the pretty-boy swag, the pearls—I think it’s just being comfortable. I just express myself with fashion, and what’s fly is fly. I do it on some punk shit.”

READ MORE: Brad Pitt Wears Skirt For ‘Bullet Train’ Premiere

A number of other male stars have recently been playing with gender-bending style in public, including Brad Pitt, who wore a kilt to the premiere of “Bullet Train” last month.

Harry Styles, Jaden Smith and others have also recently donned skirts and other fashion accessories more commonly associated with women.