“In Bruges” stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson reunite with writer-director Martin McDonagh for their latest project, “The Banshees Of Inisherin”.

Set against the backdrop of the Irish Civil War in 1923, the new dark comedy sees two friends whose friendship comes to an abrupt halt.

The contented Pádraic (Farrell) is confused when his grumpy pal Colm (Gleeson) decides he doesn’t want to continue to be friends with him anymore.

“I just don’t like you no more,” he declares of the “boring” Pádraic and his miniature donkey.

As a confused and increasingly desperate Pádraic tries to uncover the reason for the friendship-ending declaration, the schism between the two former friends affects the entire community of Inisherin.

The Oscar-winning writer-director of “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” tells Vanity Fair, “I wanted to tell a breakup story. This is about things getting inexorably worse from a simple, sad starting point.”

McDonagh says, “I wanted to make something that someone who likes ‘In Bruges’ would go with, but that could be a little more, at least at the outset, odder or weirder—and definitely something different.”

“The Banshees Of Inisherin”, which also stars Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon, will premiere at the Venice Film Festival before coming to TIFF next month. It will be released in theatres on October 21.