Simu Liu isn’t holding his feelings in about meeting Brad Pitt. The 33-year-old “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” star shared an adorable tweet on Wednesday about running into the 58-year-old actor at the “Bullet Train” premiere in Los Angeles on Aug. 1.

“I think that maybe this was the greatest moment of my life,” Liu wrote alongside a pic of him with Pitt. “Yes definitely that’s it right there, sorry mom.”

I think that maybe this was the greatest moment of my life yes definitely that's it right there sorry mom pic.twitter.com/VfSsoGh7tE — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) August 3, 2022

Liu also shared the photo on Instagram, writing, “There is life before meeting Brad Pitt and then life after. So basically it’s all downhill from here.”

The comments section of Liu’s Instagram post was flooded with remarks from fans, but it was Chelsea Handler who had the best response to the actor’s meeting.

“Are you guys holding hands in this pic?” she asked, to which Liu replied, “@chelseahandler I’m cupping his cheek 🍑”

Liu often shares sweet moments of himself meeting other celebrities whom he looks up to. In May, he posted a photo of himself with Alicia Keys, writing, “In awe of this walking embodiment of grace and class. It was a pleasure meeting Alicia at her Met Gala after party, during which she was an exceptionally gracious host and delivered a transcendent performance for her guests. Her aura, her spirit, and her voice are all simply divine. I’m such a massive fan of all that she stands for!”

Pitt, meanwhile, opened up to ET’s Nischelle Turner at the premiere of his movie on Monday night about someone he’s a big fan of — his 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh. When asked about a recent video posted by choreographer Hamilton Evans of the teen and her dance class at the Millennium Dance Complex, Pitt gushed about her talent.

“It brings a tear to the eye, yeah,” Pitt said of his daughter’s passion for performing. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here.”

Pitt also said that he loves when his children with ex Angelina Jolie “find their own way, find things they are interested in and flourish.”

MORE FROM ET:

Brad Pitt’s Best Action Films, From ‘Fight Club’ to ‘Bullet Train’

Brad Pitt on How Pottery Became His Pandemic Hobby (Exclusive)

Joey King Reveals the Most Surprising Thing About Co-Star Brad Pitt