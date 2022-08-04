While the upcoming seventh season of “Outlander” could possibly its last, that doesn’t mean the saga will be ending.

On Thursday, Starz confirmed that a prequel series, “Outlander: Blood of My Blood”, has been placed in development.

According to the network’s release, the new series will follow the love story of the parents of Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan): Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser.

Matthew B. Roberts will serve as writer, exec producer and showrunner for the new series, while Maril Davis and Ronald D. Moore will also executive-produce; Diana Gabaldon, author of the Outlander novels, will be consulting producer.

“‘Outlander’ is a riveting show that from season to season has captured the hearts of its fans around the world,” said Kathryn Busby, president of original programming at Starz. “We are excited to peel back the layers of this vibrant world to bring our audience the origin of where it all began. Matthew, Maril and Ronald will continue to bring their excellent vision and creativity to this new iteration, and we can’t wait to see what happens next.”

“Outlander: Blood of My Blood” will presumably tie into a prequel novel that Gabaldon discussed in an interview with Town & Country.

“The other major thing that I’m working on right now is the prequel volume, which is the story of Jamie Fraser’s parents, Brian and Ellen… That one is actively talking to me,” Gabaldon said.

“I’ve been carrying that one around in my head for quite a while, so I know quite a bit about it,” she added. “And I’ve just started serious work on it, you might say. So I have actual scenes, things like that.”