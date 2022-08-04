“The View” is adding two new faces to its panel — faces that will be familiar to the show’s viewers.

On Thursday, Aug. 4, moderator Whoopi Goldberg announced that Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin would be joining the show as full-time co-hosts, joining Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines for the 26th season.

Griffin, a former communications staffer in the Trump administration, has made frequent appearances on the show in recent months, representing a conservative viewpoint.

“I was trying to come up with a word to describe how I feel about this, and ‘honoured’ is all that comes to mind,” she said after the announcement was made.

Navarro has had an even longer association with the show, first appearing as a contributor in July 2013 before becoming a weekly guest co-host in 2018, receiving Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host in 2020 and again in 2022.

“The View” has been teasing the announcement for days.

The 26th season of “The View” will kick off in the fall.