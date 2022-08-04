“The View” is adding two new faces to its panel — faces that will be familiar to the show’s viewers.

On Thursday, Aug. 4, moderator Whoopi Goldberg announced that Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin would be joining the show as full-time co-hosts, joining Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines for the 26th season.

Griffin, a former communications staffer in the Trump administration, has made frequent appearances on the show in recent months, representing a conservative viewpoint.

“I was trying to come up with a word to describe how I feel about this, and ‘honoured’ is all that comes to mind,” she said after the announcement was made.

WELCOME TO 'THE VIEW,' ALYSSA! We are thrilled to welcome @Alyssafarah Griffin as a co-host of @TheView as we gear up for season 26! https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/QIjcB39a53 — The View (@TheView) August 4, 2022

Navarro has had an even longer association with the show, first appearing as a contributor in July 2013 before becoming a weekly guest co-host in 2018, receiving Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host in 2020 and again in 2022.

“The View” has been teasing the announcement for days.

Who will be the next co-host of @TheView? The wait is finally over! Find out only on @TheView this THURSDAY at 11e|10c|p on ABC! pic.twitter.com/xvLHqgin2Z — The View (@TheView) August 1, 2022

The 26th season of “The View” will kick off in the fall.