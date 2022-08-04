Carys Zeta Douglas is hoping everyone is having a great summer.

In a post on Instagram, the 19-year-old daughter of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a “photo dump” of pics from her summer.

“I strayed away from Instagram for so long thinking it needed to be a place of perfect curation,” she wrote. “There is no problem in wanting to show the more ‘pleasing’ side of life but I began to see Instagram as something I should be doing rather than something I wanted to do, how silly!”

She added, “I love these memories and want to show them. I hope everyone’s summer is going well xx.”

The photos feature Carys spending time vacationing with friends, as well as brother Dylan, on a yacht and other beautiful locales.

Carys had last posted on Instagram in April, when she celebrated her birthday.

In the past, she has also shared photos of family members, including her famous parents.