The next “Joker” movie is officially getting a big dose of Gaga.

On Thursday, Lady Gaga confirmed that she is set to star opposite Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming “Joker: Folie à Deux”.

The singer and “House of Gucci” star shared a tweet with the title of the film and its release date, along with an animated teaser set to an instrumental version of Irving Berlin’s “Cheek to Cheek”

Gaga had previously been rumoured to be starring in the sequel to the Oscar-winning superhero spin-off, and that she will play a version of Harley Quinn.

The confirmation comes just a day after the film’s 2024 release date was reported.

It has also been rumoured that the film will be a musical.

“Joker: Folie à Deux” hits theatres Oct. 4, 2024.