The next “Joker” movie is officially getting a big dose of Gaga.

On Thursday, Lady Gaga confirmed that she is set to star opposite Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming “Joker: Folie à Deux”.

The singer and “House of Gucci” star shared a tweet with the title of the film and its release date, along with an animated teaser set to an instrumental version of Irving Berlin’s “Cheek to Cheek”

Joker: Folie à Deux

10.04.24 pic.twitter.com/obp7T9lBFL — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 4, 2022

Gaga had previously been rumoured to be starring in the sequel to the Oscar-winning superhero spin-off, and that she will play a version of Harley Quinn.

The confirmation comes just a day after the film’s 2024 release date was reported.

It has also been rumoured that the film will be a musical.

“Joker: Folie à Deux” hits theatres Oct. 4, 2024.