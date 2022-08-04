Lady A are postponing their “Request Line” tour to focus on band member Charles Kelley’s journey to sobriety.

The country trio released a statement on social media Thursday, writing: “We are a band. But more importantly… we’re family. We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety.

“So, right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together.”

READ MORE: Lady A Brings Hillary Scott’s 8-Year-Old Daughter Up Onstage To Cover Amy Grant

Lady A continued, “It’s early on this road, but we are determined to do what will best set us up for many more years together.”

The band added, “We’re grateful for your patience.”

READ MORE: Hayden Panettiere Speaks Candidly About Her Battle With Alcoholism And Opioids, Says She Was Offered ‘Happy Pills’ At Age 15

Lady A said ticket holders will be contacted in the coming days with more information.

They concluded, “We’re looking forward to making 2023 our best year yet!”

Lady A: Request Line Tour Update pic.twitter.com/jhcoHWBx0s — Lady A (@ladya) August 4, 2022

Kelley has spoken about his battle with drinking before, with him penning the 2019 Ocean track, “Be Patient With My Love”, about his struggles with alcohol and just life in general.