Christina Ricci is sharing how Johnny Depp taught her an important concept on the set of “Mermaids”.

During her interview on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live” to promote the new season of “Yellowjackets” and “Wednesday”, the actress told a story of one of her earliest conversations with Depp.

“Johnny [Depp] is actually the person who explained to me what homosexuality was when I was nine,” said Ricci.

“There was something going on on-set and someone was not being nice to someone else. And they were like, ‘Oh, well he might be homophobic.’ And then I was like, ‘Well, I don’t understand what that is.’ And I was in Winona’s [Ryder] trailer and she was like, ‘I don’t know how…’ so she put me on the phone with Johnny. And Johnny explained it to me.”

As for how the famous star explained the concept to her, he kept it very simple.

“Yeah. And like the simplest terms… yeah. He was like, ‘It’s when a man wants to have sex with a man. And when a woman wants to have sex with a woman,’ and I was like, ‘Ah, okay.'”

Hilariously, despite starring in the movie with queer icon Cher, the pair had turned to Depp.

“I love it that Winona Ryder had to put you on the phone with Johnny Depp to get that story that she couldn’t spit it out in some way, or, I mean, you’ve got Cher in the next trailer,” joked Cohen.

The 42-year-old star laughed and responded, “I know, we should’ve run right over there.”

