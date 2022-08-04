Logan Lerman does not expect to see himself as part of the new “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series.

Lerman starred as the titular character in the movies “Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief” (2013) and “Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters” (2013). The actor revealed that he has not been contacted for the new Disney+ series.

“It’s an interesting question because, could you? Sure. But, I’m not. I’m not,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “It would just depend on certain factors, a number of things, but most importantly the quality of the script and the role.

“But they haven’t talked to me, they don’t want me in it, I don’t think,” he continued. “I probably would’ve heard something by now. But either way, who cares? It’s awesome that they’re making it, and I’m excited to see them do it.”

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is expected to premiere sometime in 2023 or 2024.