Kylie Jenner has been under major fire for not following proper “sanitation protocols” while visiting a Kylie Cosmetics lab in Italy.

On Wednesday, the beauty mogul shared a series of photos and videos of herself “creating” new makeup while failing to wear protective gear, with the exception of a lab coat. Her long dark hair dangled over the work space and her hands and pink nails were exposed. Jenner posed for the photo ops, as she is seen working with lab materials and mixing a few formulas.

“in the lab creating new magic for you guys. better than ever. @kyliecosmetics,” she captioned the post.

Several users slammed the businesswoman for disobeying the protocols, particularly taking issue with her missing hairnet and gloves.

“What kind of professional lab can u enter without hygiene security clothes??? NONE,” one person commented, while another wrote, “I just see so many lab rules not being followed.”

“Gloves ? General protection from bacteria ?” a user questioned, while another urged Jenner to “Wear a hair cap.”

Jenner was even called out by Kevin James Bennett, an Emmy-winning makeup artist and cosmetic developer, as stated in his Instagram bio. Bennet slammed the reality star in the comment section of her post before going off on Jenner on his own profile.

“I know the Kardashian/Jenner stans are going to come for my throat because I’m calling out their cosmetic queen…but WTF @kyliejenner,” he wrote in the beginning of his post’s caption, which featured a few of the images Jenner shared on Instagram. “I’m a cosmetic developer and work with cosmetic manufacturers (and their labs) as part of my job. I have very short hair, and I’ve NEVER been allowed into the lab or onto the manufacturing floor without a hair net, shoe covers, mask…and disposable GLOVES.”

Bennett then accused Jenner of “gaslighting her followers into thinking she is creating cosmetics,” while stating that he’d like “to know what ignorant manufacturer (in Italy) let her stage this photo-op in their lab and on the manufacturing floor – without following proper sanitation protocols.”

“I need the name because I want to make sure my clients NEVER work with them,” he added.

Folks, this is not the way we create cosmetics and misrepresents how our industry works. Credible manufacturers follow STRICT sanitation protocols to protect you. #ShameOnYou #kyliejenner,” he concluded.

On Thursday, Jenner clapped back at Bennet by commenting on his post, claiming that the photos were not taken in a manufacturing facility.

“kevin – this picture is not taken in a manufacturing facility. i would never bypass sanitary protocols and neither would any other celeb or beauty brand owner,” Jenner wrote. “that’s completely unacceptable i agree.”

“this is a small personal space creating my own fun samples and taking pictures for content nowhere near the mass manufacturing,” she continued. “no one is putting customers at risk ! shame on you kevin for spreading false information !!!!”

Shortly after, Bennet responded to Jenner, further accusing her of “gaslighting” her fans.

“So you were standing on a platform, looking into an expensive homogenizing kettle that had processed at least 50 liters of a complexion product (the product still covering the mixing paddles) without PPE or your hair tied back , wearing a @weareregi lab coat?” he replied to Jenner’s comment. “But this is not a cosmetics manufacturing facility? It’s a personal space? Wow, there’s some serious gaslighting going on here.”

Bennet continued in a second comment, “shame on me? NO, shame on you or whoever takes care of your social media for trying to gaslight everyone into thinking I’m the one to blame. Just take responsibility for your mistake and move on.”