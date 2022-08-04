Click to share this via email

Michael Buble is propping up his day one.

Buble took to social media on Wednesday to celebrate his lovely wife, Luisana Lopilato. Buble, 46, and Lopilato, 34, high-five each other in the short video.

“My best friend, love of my life and the greatest travel buddy anyone could have,” Buble captioned the Instagram post. “Love you Luisana Lopilato.”

The “Feeling Good” singer capped off the post with the captions “making memories” and “my hero.”

Buble and Lopilato share three children: Vida, 3, Elias, 6, and Noah, 8. They announced in February that they are expecting their fourth child.