The Oppenheim Group is expanding in the new seasons of “Selling Sunset”.

Deadline reports that Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi are the newest additions to the cast.

While Young is new to the reality show, she is actually the longest-standing and top-producing realtor at the brokerage with $100 million in sales. She actually made a cameo during Mary and Romain’s wedding as the officiant at the ceremonies.

READ MORE: Heather Rae El Moussa Gathers ‘Selling Sunset’ Co-Stars For A ‘Girls Lunch’ To Celebrate Her Pregnancy Reveal

After a career of modeling and acting, Tiesi became a highly sought-after consultant in the luxury market, striking multi-million dollar deals for big name celebrities and businesses.

Nicole Young – Photo: Courtesy of Matthew Seifinia,

Bre Tiesi – Photo: Courtesy of Marcus Amar

Set in the world of LA’s high-end real estate, “Selling Sunset” follows the city’s most successful realtors who all work under the same roof at The Oppenheim Group, the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip. They work hard and play harder, as they compete with the cutthroat LA market…and each other.

READ MORE: Maya Vander Confirms ‘Selling Sunset’ Exit: ‘I Want To Focus On My Family’

Filming for the new season is expected to take place in the summer.