Wynonna Judd and Carly Pearce are honouring Naomi Judd’s memory during the “CMA Fest Special”.

The two country singers performed a duet of The Judds’ “Why Not Me” during the ABC special filmed at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

READ MORE: Naomi Judd Did Not Name Daughters Wynonna And Ashley Judd In Her Will

“CMA Fest, we lost one of our absolute pillars in country music earlier this year: Miss Naomi Judd. As a girl growing up in Kentucky, I idolized The Judds and wanted to be like them. My first concert was to see Wynonna,” Pearce said as she introduced Wynonna. “And I’ve always loved all of the music that The Judds made, and feel like it is such a representation of the best of country music, So CMA Fest, please make welcome Wynonna Judd.”

Carly Pearce and Wynonna Judd – Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Carly Pearce and Wynonna Judd – Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The pair then proceeded to give a heartfelt rendition of the famous song.

The CMA Fest is run by the Country Music Association and was a four day event that ran from June 9-12 in Nashville. It was televised on Wednesday on ABC.

Wynonna and her mother hit the top of the Billboard Country charts with numerous hits in the 1980s as the performing duo The Judds.

READ MORE: Ashley Judd Reveals She Met Her Rapist For Restorative Justice Process

Naomi died on April 30 this year, a day before The Judds were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Other performers at the show included Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, Lainey Wilson and Zac Brown Band.