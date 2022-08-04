Beyoncé fans are praising Sheila Watko, a reporter for NBC10 in Philadelphia, after she incorporated numerous references to the singer’s notable discography on-air during a traffic report earlier this week. While reporting about local roadways on Tuesday, Watko effortlessly delivered mentions of the tracks “Partition”, “Break My Soul” and more.

“If you’re just waking up, I hope you had some sweet dreams but traffic is getting heated,” she said during the segment. “We’ve had a formation of traffic cones all morning in the westbound Pennsylvania Turnpike between Bensalem and Fort Washington. That’s still blocking two right lanes, so you might want to move over to the left, to the left.”

The Beyhive, including Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles, was living for Watko’s masterpiece. Knowles re-shared a clip of the news reporter’s segment on Instagram, writing, “This Soo cool !! All Song tittles [sic].”

Many fans applauded Watko’s “smooth” and “creative” delivery in the comment section of Knowles’ post.

“She killed it!!!” one user exclaimed, while another wrote, “This was one of the greatest things I’ve ever seen.”

According to Watko, she originally wanted to integrate her Beyoncé references into a report on July 29, when the singer dropped her new Renaissance album, but, due to a crash that day, she “had to keep it serious.”

“Traffic this morning was *jumpin’, jumpin’* so I had to pay tribute to Queen Bey’s latest album,” Watko captioned a clip of her Aug. 2 segment on Instagram. “I was also running on 4 hours of sleep this morning, hence why I messed up multiple times lol but I’ll make a fool of myself for @beyonce any day!”