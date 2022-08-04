Politics have seemingly got in the way of John Legend and Kanye West’s friendship.

While appearing on a new episode of “The Axe Files” podcast, Legend admitted that the two grew apart due to West’s support of Donald Trump.

“[Kanye and I] aren’t friends as much as we used to be,” the “You & I” singer told host David Axelrod. “I honestly think because we publicly disagreed on his running for office, his supporting Trump, I think it became too much for us to sustain our friendship, honestly.”

The two go far back, to the beginning of Legend’s breakthrough success. West was one of the producers on the singer-songwriter’s 2004 debut album Get Lifted and even released Legend’s record on his own GOOD Music label. Since then, the duo frequently collaborated together and supported each other musically in the years to follow. However, Legend couldn’t stand behind West’s failed 2020 presidential run.

“I wasn’t alone in that, but, you know, he [West] was not happy about that. And we really haven’t been close since then,” Legend said of his former friend’s attempted candidacy.

Despite their fallout, Legend appeared to commend West’s transparency.

“I think he’s been very open with who he is and his struggles with mental health,” Legend said. “And he’s very real, honestly. So I think there’s not a lot about him that people don’t get… Like he’s been pretty upfront with his opinions, his struggles, all the things that he’s dealing with. And I think what you see with him is pretty much what you get.”

Back in May, Legend also publicly dismissed Trump supporter and Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson for pushing the “evil ideology” known as the Great Replacement theory.