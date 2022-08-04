On the latest episode of Ellen Pompeo’s podcast, “Tell Me With Ellen Pompeo”, the actress answered a fan question on which issue she’d like to see “Grey’s Anatomy” address next.

“This is a tricky question to answer,” said Pompeo, who’s starred in the medical drama since its debut in 2005. “The truth is we’ve covered a lot of very important topics… I think if I had any desire, honestly, it would be to be less sort of preachy in one episode about certain things.”

The hit ABC show, which Pompeo also serves as a producer on, has touched on a number of complicated subjects throughout its 18 seasons, including abortion, opioid addiction, immigration, racism, police brutality and more.

“It’s like, we do one episode about… let’s see, Asian hate crimes is one that we did this past season that was really moving,” Pompeo continued. “I think I’d like to see things happen a little more subtly and over time. You know, consistently, and less sort of hit-you-over-the head with it for just one hour and then we never talk about it again. I wish we could sort of touch on these social issues that are important and relevant and sort of have them be threads throughout.”

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Times confirmed that Pompeo will only appear in eight episodes of the upcoming 19th season, however, she’ll continue as narrator and executive producer on each installment.