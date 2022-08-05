Brad Pitt found a new way to describe how action-packed his latest film “Bullet Train” is during a recent chat with Jimmy Fallon.
The host sat down with the actor at a press junket for the flick, when he asked: “So tell me, how would you describe your new film ‘Bullet Train’?”
Pitt then got up and said “like this,” before putting on a motorcycle suit and helmet.
Brad Pitt shows Jimmy just how action-packed his new movie #BulletTrain is. #RadPitt #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/wuIns1lKTv
The star proceeded to do some extreme stunts to show just how jam-packed the flick is.
When he returned to his chair, Fallon asked: “So, action-packed and beautiful?”
Pitt replied, “Yeah, pretty much.”
The clip used the hashtag “#RadPitt” when promoting the upcoming film, which also stars Sandra Bullock, Bad Bunny, Joey King, Michael Shannon, Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and more.