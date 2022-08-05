Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Brad Pitt found a new way to describe how action-packed his latest film “Bullet Train” is during a recent chat with Jimmy Fallon.

The host sat down with the actor at a press junket for the flick, when he asked: “So tell me, how would you describe your new film ‘Bullet Train’?”

Pitt then got up and said “like this,” before putting on a motorcycle suit and helmet.

READ MORE: Brad Pitt Praises ‘Very Beautiful’ Daughter Shiloh: ‘Brings A Tear To The Eye’

The star proceeded to do some extreme stunts to show just how jam-packed the flick is.

When he returned to his chair, Fallon asked: “So, action-packed and beautiful?”

Pitt replied, “Yeah, pretty much.”

READ MORE: Brad Pitt Gives Bad Bunny The Secret To Surviving Superstardom

The clip used the hashtag “#RadPitt” when promoting the upcoming film, which also stars Sandra Bullock, Bad Bunny, Joey King, Michael Shannon, Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and more.