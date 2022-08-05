Jennette McCurdy is opening up about her time at Nickelodeon as a child star in her new memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died.

The now 30-year-old was 15 when she first starred on “iCarly” as Sam Puckett in 2007.

In a New York Times profile published this week, McCurdy claims she was “exploited” and said there were “cases where people had the best intentions and maybe didn’t know what they were doing.”

However, she added that there were older people around that “knew exactly what they were doing,” the Independent reported.

McCurdy wrote in her memoir that she was “photographed in a bikini at a wardrobe fitting” and was “encouraged to drink alcohol by an intimidating figure,” whom she referred to as “the Creator.”

READ MORE: Jennette McCurdy Says Her Mom Was ‘Obsessed With Making Me A Star’

McCurdy insisted that her mother Debra, who died of cancer in 2013, was around at the time but didn’t get involved because she thought that’s just what happened in the acting business.

McCurdy went on to play her “iCarly” character alongside Ariana Grande in the Nickelodeon spinoff series “Sam & Cat”, which ended in 2014.

She claims that after the show was cancelled, the network offered her $300,000 to keep quiet about everything that had happened, but she turned it down.

READ MORE: Miranda Cosgrove Explains How Jennette McCurdy’s Absence Will Be Handled In ‘iCarly’ Revival

According to Huffington Post, McCurdy wrote that Nickelodeon stopped her from accepting other jobs while on “Sam & Cat”, but that rule allegedly didn’t apply to Grande.

“What finally undid me was when Ariana came whistle-toning in with excitement because she had spent the previous evening playing charades at Tom Hanks’s house,” McCurdy recalled in the memoir. “That was the moment I broke.”

ET Canada has contacted Nickelodeon for comment.

I’m Glad My Mom Died will be released August 9.