Doja Cat has a new ‘do.

The rapper debuted her shaved head — and then shaved her eyebrows herself during an Instagram Live on Thursday.

Doja insisted, “I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway.

“I don’t like having hair. I’ve never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time since the beginning of my life that I’ve ever been like, ‘This is cool.’ I just do not like to have hair.”

Doja Cat shaved her eyebrows off on live 👀 pic.twitter.com/wBM1BtfUqC — No Jumper (@nojumper) August 5, 2022

She told fans how she rarely wore her hair natural and found it hard to maintain, especially while doing things like exercising.

“I remember feeling so f**king, just exhausted with working out,” Doja shared.

“Whenever I went to go train—I had a trainer at one point—and I’d be wearing wigs and they would be getting tacky and retack because of the moisture, and then they’d start sliding and peeling off my head while I’d be doing this incredibly strenuous thing.”

Doja Cat explaining why she decided to cut her hair down pic.twitter.com/W3EKawjUiU — The Kittens Room (@TheKittensRoom) August 5, 2022

Doja went on, “I would be working out, but I couldn’t focus because I was more concerned about how I looked. Or how my hair was doing, and how to keep it adhered to my scalp.”

She admitted, “I just can’t believe it took me this long to be like, ‘Shave your f**king head,'” insisting that she’s “really liking this.”