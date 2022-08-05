Playing video games can be dangerous.

Sitting down with his “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” co-stars for IMDb, Zachary Levi shared the story of how he ended up in the hospital after playing Nintendo Wii.

He recalled the video game console, which uses motion sensing controllers and booted up with a warning screen telling players to make sure the play area was clear to minimize accidents.

“So we moved the couches into the backyard, my entire living room was totally empty so we could be playing baseball and tennis and all that kind of stuff.”

But as Levi soon learned, they hadn’t cleared everything out of the way, which turned a Wii tennis match scary when he made a big swing.

"What I failed to recognize is that I had a light fixture that was within arm's extended reach right above me," he said. "It doesn't say, 'Look above you' in the opening screens – it says, 'Make sure nothing's around you.' And so I smashed through this glass, this thick and, like, a half dome."

Describing that the glass “exploded everywhere in the room,” Levi said he was standing there with blood dripping down his wrist.”And then I had to tell an ER doctor at three in the morning why I was in the ER,” he laughed.

Levi did confirm that he at least won the game before everything went haywire.