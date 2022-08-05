The “Game of Thrones” prequel isn’t skimping on the sex scenes.

In an interview with Rolling Stone U.K., actor Matt Smith revealed that, if anything, shooting “House of the Dragon” had him wondering if the show has too much sex.

“You do find yourself asking, ‘Do we need another sex scene?’” he said. “And they’re like, ‘Yeah, we do.’”

He continued, “I guess you have to ask yourself: ‘What are you doing? Are you representing the books, or are you diluting the books to represent the time [we’re living in]?’ And I actually think it’s your job to represent the books truthfully and honestly, as they were written.”

When asked if his own character, Prince Daemon Targaryen, has his own sex scenes in the show, Smith joked, “Yeah — slightly too much, if you ask me.”

Set two centuries before “Game of Thrones”, the new series depicts the fall of House Targaryen.

“House of the Dragon” premieres August 21.