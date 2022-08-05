Meghan McCain said Joy Behar was the reason she walked away from “The View”.

During an interview with “The Commentary Magazine Podcast”, McCain mentioned the comments that Behar made when she returned from maternity leave in January 2021 after giving birth to her daughter Liberty.

McCain recalled, “I finally went back to the show, and the day I went back to the show, Joy Behar said on air, ‘Nobody missed you, we didn’t miss you, you shouldn’t have come back.’

“And I just… I started hysterically crying. Sorry gentlemen, I know, I started lactating on air, and [I started] crying.”

The star said that she went back to her office and threw up before calling her brother, who convinced her to leave the show.

“I didn’t feel supported when I had my baby, and I didn’t feel supported coming back, and that was ultimately it,” she shared. “That was why I left!”

Elsewhere in the interview, McCain said that if her daughter was ever approached to host on “The View” in 15 years, she’d do anything to stop it from happening.

McCain said, “I would lie in front of a train track before I’d let her go to that show,” calling it a “toxic work environment.”

McCain’s comments come a day after Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro were announced as the new “The View” hosts.