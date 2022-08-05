Zoey Deutch once had an unfortunate incident on Robert De Niro’s plane.

On “The Tonight Show”, host Jimmy Fallon had her play a game of “Two Truths And A Lie”.

Deutch read two true statements and one false one and had Fallon try to guess which one she was lying about.

READ MORE: Zoey Deutch Reveals Whether A ‘Set It Up 2’ Is In The Works

She shared, “In a span of two years, I got stuck in three different elevators. I took my pet beetle with me to school for a month.”

The third one was: “I once peed my pants on Robert De Niro’s plane.”

Fallon guessed the first one was a lie, but was wrong. It turns out Deutch did get stuck in three elevators, confirming she’d also peed on De Niro’s plane.

READ MORE: Kevin Bacon And Jimmy Fallon Belt Out Their Own Version Of Tears For Fears’ ‘Head Over Heels’ In ‘First Drafts’ Skit

Fallon questioned, “How old were you when you peed your pants on Robert De Niro’s plane?”

She replied: “That was really recently, unfortunately. That was very recently. The bathroom didn’t work and I had to pee, I always have to pee,” laughing that there might be some good content to be pulled from her chat if she were to pee mid-interview.

Elsewhere in the interview, Deutch also spoke about her cameo in “The Amazing Spider-Man” movie getting cut, as well as laying out the plot for her movie “Not Okay”.