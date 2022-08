Click to share this via email

Woody Harrelson is happy to look like this adorable baby.

This week, a tweet from user Dani Grier Mulvenna went viral, featuring a photo of her baby daughter, asking why she looks just like the “True Detective” actor.

Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harreslon pic.twitter.com/v3oZbXDrQM — Dani Grier Mulvenna (@DanielleKGrier) August 3, 2022

The tweet got enough attention that Harrelson himself became aware of his doppelgänger baby, whose name is Cora.

Sharing a screenshot of the tweet on his Instagram feed, Harrelson wrote a poem in tribute to his little look-alike, titled: “Ode to Cora”

Mulvenna, meanwhile, took pride in Harrelson’s ode to her daughter.

It's not every day Woody Harreslon writes your daughter a poem 🥹 pic.twitter.com/H9loQQ9gqZ — Dani Grier Mulvenna (@DanielleKGrier) August 4, 2022

She also shared some of her favourite reactions to her original tweet.

This is my favourite headline so far, like I was just there in hospital with a little Woody Harrelson in a blanket screaming WHHHHHHYYYYYY pic.twitter.com/UU0byGJzLo — Dani Grier Mulvenna (@DanielleKGrier) August 5, 2022

Oh my god, it took me two days and 445k likes to realise my phone corrected Harrelson to Harreslon 🙃 — Dani Grier Mulvenna (@DanielleKGrier) August 5, 2022