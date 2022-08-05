Click to share this via email

Josh Brolin is going all out to prepare for “Dune: Part Two”.

The 54-year-old, who is reprising his role as Gurney Halleck in the upcoming sequel to the 2021 movie, shared his intense workout regime on Instagram on Thursday.

Brolin posted a clip of him exercising before plunging into an ice bath.

He wrote in the caption, “‘Dune 2’ time: Morning Warm up — 100’s: 20 squats, 20 dips, 20 Push ups in the sauna — 5 rounds after 225 degrees for 30 mins, followed by a 36 degree cold plunge for 5 mins after 25 circuit training workout for cardio and core without rest. And tons and tons of spice.”

Brolin is set to star in “Dune: Part Two”, which is expected to be released in November 2023, alongside returning stars including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson.

A synopsis reads, “The mythic journey continues as Paul Atreides unites with the Fremen to seek revenge against those who destroyed his family.

“Facing a choice between love and the fate of the universe, he tries to prevent a dark future only he can foresee.”

French Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve is returning to direct the upcoming sequel.