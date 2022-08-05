Selena Gomez wants a family of her own.

Appearing on the latest episode of the TaTaTu series “Giving Back Generation”, the “Only Murders in the Building” star opened up about fame, mental health, social media and her hopes for the future.

“I hope to be married and to be a mom,” Gomez said. “Eventually, I’m going to be tired of all of this, so I’m probably just going to devote most of my life to philanthropy before I peace out.”

The 30-year-old added, “Keeping it real.”

Gomez also talked about her decision to stay off Instagram for her mental health, despite once having the largest number of followers on the platform.

“If anybody know me, I’m an extremist. So it’s either one way or the other way,” she said. “So I actually got rid of my Instagram on my phone and gave that power to my assistant. So everything I post, I just text it to her instead of having to worry about going on and off. I don’t even know my password.”

She continued, “But it’s been purposeful because I get excited when I see you guys because I didn’t look at Instagram. So I don’t know what you did or how you are and that’s like real time that we can gain together.”

Gomez also advised listeners to “just maybe take the weekend off, or start with a day where you just don’t pay attention to it and really be present for what’s around you,” adding, “I think that’s so crucial and a part of our mental health.”