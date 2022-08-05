Click to share this via email

Kylie Jenner does not travel light.

The beauty mogul is currently in London, U.K., with her partner Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi, 4, to take her eldest child to see her cosmetics line displayed at Harrods.

It seems like Jenner definitely came prepared with plenty of different looks for the famous family’s outings, as four luggage carts were pictured being wheeled into their hotel.

Kylie Jenner’s luggage. Credit: Mega

According to the photo agency Mega, Jenner brought 20 pieces of luggage with her.

The reality TV star has been keeping fans updated on her trip to the U.K. capital.

On Thursday, they went for afternoon tea at Harrods and Stormi was treated to an epic shopping spree.

Jenner also posted snaps of the pair seeing the Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin collection at the luxury department store.