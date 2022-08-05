Concerned over cancellation fears, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” producers prepared an alternate ending to the show’s 11th season that would have seen Larry David meet his demise.

“Curb” showrunner Jeff Schaffer spoke about the backup plans in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I know I say this all the time, but every season is the last season,” Schaffer told THR. “And I wanted to prepare as if it was the last one.”

READ MORE: ‘The Larry David Story’ Documentary Postponed Hours Before Scheduled Release

Season 11, which finished airing in December of last year, followed David’s character as he tries to get out of having to build a fence around his pool after a burglar drowns in it. The season’s alternate ending would have seen David down as well, a plot twist Schaffer said “lent itself too perfectly” to the season’s storyline.

“So Larry kept falling into that pool without the fence and banging his head [for the scene],” Mitchell said. “We actually have a shot after he’d fallen in, of the still pool with just the envelope floating in the middle, and maybe adding one bubble.”

READ MORE: Larry David ‘Had An Absolute Blast’ Filming His First Super Bowl Ad For Crypto Platform FTX

“We shot as if it was going to be the last one ever,” he added. “I had to at least prepare for it.”

Of how they filmed the scene, Schaffer said, “We just got high and wide on the pool, with one light shining on it and the envelope floating in the middle.” According to the producer, the sentiment among his team was, “‘OK, if this is how we go, this is how we go!’”

However, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” will be returning for a twelfth season, which is good news since David David told Schaffer he was “not ready to die” on the series.