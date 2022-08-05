Jeanne Beker is speaking candidly about her breast cancer battle.

The beloved fashion journalist, who recently revealed her diagnosis on Instagram, sat down with ET Canada’s Sangita Patel for a brave and honest conversation amid treatment for the illness.

Looking back on when she was first given the news about her health, the 70-year-old recalled, “Last March, I just turned 70 and I thought, I’m invincible, I’m powerful and healthy. Then, a month or two later, I get this crazy news. It was really just knocked the wind out of my sails.”

While the initial diagnosis was a blow for Beker, the Canadian star has maintained an overwhelmingly positive outlook on the situation.

“We’re living in this day and age when breast cancer is not only treatable, but curable,” she noted. “So many people have gotten through it victoriously and I have every conviction that I, too, will get through it. I got this!”

Jeanne also revealed how being diagnosed with cancer has changed her entire perspective.

“Everyone said that this is a journey that changes you forever,” she continued. “Then I got that call from my doctor to tell me that I had cancer. I started realizing how much I loved life.

“The thought that I might not live to see another summer? I mean, I might not live to see this project come to fruition.. That was so horrifying for me. I was in a pretty dark place, but you just gotta hold on to all your resources and just get yourself out of there.”

Beker added, “I am a survivor and I’m just going to give it my all and not even think of it as so much of a battle, but think of it as a healing experience. I’m embracing all of it, and so far, so good!”