It’s a “Modern Family” reunion.

Eric Stonestreet visited his co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson to spend time with the actor’s 2-year-old Beckett. The adorable exchange was captured in a TikTok shared to Ferguson’s account.

He captioned the video, “My tv husband came all the way from Kansas City to teach my child how to say Manure.”

READ MORE: ‘AGT’: A Cappella Group Give Sofia Vergara A ‘Modern Family’ Tribute

@jessetyler My tv husband came all the way from Kansas City to teach my child how to say Manure. ♬ original sound – Jesse Tyler Ferguson

As the two-year-old plays with a construction truck toy in his hands, Stonestreet gives him a quick lesson on the uses of the vehicle.

“Gravel, sand we can put sand in here. What else can we put in a dump truck?” he asks. “Manure.”

He makes sure to cement the lesson in by adding, “Do you know what manure is? When I leave what I will have taught you was the word Manure.”

READ MORE: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Is Set To Host New ‘Love Island USA’

Ferguson, who captures the entire exchange, laughs at the lesson with his husband Justin Mikita.

The 46-year-old and Stonestreet portrayed TV husbands Mitchell and Cameron on “Modern Family” for six seasons until the show ended in April 2020.