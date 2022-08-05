Mark Hamill walking the red carpet as arriving to the 90th annual Academy Awards (Oscars) held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, USA, on March 4, 2018.

Mark Hamill is getting back to his roots.

The legendary “Star Wars” actor, 70, is starring in a new ad for Jack in the Box, the fast-food company that fired him after a brief stint working at one of their locations as a teenager. Hamill, then an aspiring 18-year-old actor studying at Los Angeles City College, decided to use a goofy clown voice to take customer’s orders while working the drive-thru. His manager didn’t approve and he was sent packing. However, Hamill’s clown voice returns in the new ad as Hamill gets another shot at working the drive-thru. This time, he gets the added bonus of surprising unsuspecting customers.

“I worked here as a teenager, I finally got to work the window and I thought instead of just saying ‘Can I take your order?’ In my regular voice, I did a clown voice and they didn’t like that,” Hamill recalls to one Jack in the Box customer. “They didn’t like it at all. All these years later they called me up and said ‘do you want to come back second chance?’ For sure, shut up! And now i’m back baby.” He added, “Second chances are awesome.”

Hamill told Insider more about his time at Jack in the Box. “I had worked at another fast-food place when I was like 16, so I knew the routine,” Hamill told the outlet. “I made shakes, I worked the grill, but I always aspired to work that takeout window.”

He continued, “I wanted to interact with the public, and I loved the idea of speaking for the clown-mouth speaker.” That “clown-mouth speaker” would inspire the goofy voice that got him fired. “I thought you should talk like a clown, which is what I did,” Hamill said. “I thought it was amusing — my boss thought it was annoying.”

“My boss told me to stop, which I did,” the actor recounted. “But when the work day was finished he said, ‘You know what Mark, if you can’t take this job seriously, maybe this isn’t right for you.’ In other words, go and never come back.”

Hamill first told the story of his time at Jack in the Box during a 2019 appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” which you can watch below.