Beyoncé has united with Madonna for a supercharged remix of her hit, “Break My Soul.”

The two queens dropped their appropriately titled “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” on Friday. The song is not currently available to listen on any streaming services and can only be downloaded from Beyoncé’s website for $1.29 U.S.

The “Queens Remix” comes on the heels of four remixes of the track off her new album Renaissance by will.i.am, Terry Hunter, Honey Dijon and Nita Aviance respectively.

Beyoncé pays heavy homage to Madonna and her 1990 hit “Vogue” on the remix, using not only a significant and recognizable part of that song’s beat but also reciting names just as Madge did. But whereas the Queen of Pop chanted the names of Golden Age Hollywood stars, Bey shouts out Black women in music. But, of course, she starts with “Queen Mother Madonna.”

Beyonce continues goes on to invoke Aaliyah, Rosetta Tharpe, Santigold, Bessie Smith, Nina Simone, Betty Davis, Solange Knowles, Badu this, so Kelly Rowl… Lauryn Hill, Roberta Flack, Toni, Janet, Tierra Wack. Missy, Diana, Grace Jones, Aretha, Anita, Grace Jones, Michelle Williams, Chloe x Halle, Alicia Keys, Whitney Houston, Rihanna and Nicki Minaj. She also goes on to name legendary ballroom houses such as the House of Revlon, House of LaBeija, House of Amazon, House of Balmain, House of Miyake-Mugler and House of Balenciaga.

“Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” is Beyoncé and Madonna’s first official collaboration, though Queen Bey did make an appearance in Madonna’s 2015 music video, “Bitch I’m Madonna.”