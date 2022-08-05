Lauren Ash is campaigning to be the new Mrs. White in Ryan Reynolds’ remake of “Clue,” and, she just shared a story on Twitter that explains just how bad she wants the role.

Ash divulged the story with her followers after we here at ET Canada tweeted our support for her efforts to land the part originated by the great Madeline Khan in the 1985 comic masterpiece.

“I feel like maybe this is the time to share a story about me and Clue that I never have before,” the “Superstore” actress began her thread, quoting ET Canada’s tweet. “A few years ago, I was pitching a screenplay that I wrote. Basically taking meetings with different producers, studios, etc trying to partner with someone to make it. One of these meetings was with someone who was, at the time, involved in the Clue remake with Ryan Reynolds.”

Ash recalled how she remembered thinking of the lyrics to Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” in particular, the call to “seize everything you ever wanted.” For years, she said she “would tell anyone who would listen that [playing Mrs. White] was the number 1 item” on her “career bucket list.” Without thinking, Ash decided to pivot and, instead of talking about her script, pitch herself as the best actor to play Mrs. White.

Recalling that she “had no idea where they were in development with the movie,” she added, “I didn’t even know what this man’s exact role was/wasn’t in the production! But I wasn’t even in control of my words at this point. It was bigger than me.”

“I started by telling him that Madeline Kahn’s performance as Mrs White in Clue, was the number 1 reason that I wanted to become a comedic actor,” she continued. “That when I watched her as a little girl, I wanted to do what she was doing.”

Ash’s lobbying didn’t end after the meeting. “I remember leaving that meeting, walk-jogging to my car and sitting and googling interview after interview I had done where I had mentioned all or part of this,” she wrote. “I compiled links and screengrabs and emailed them to the exec I had just met with. He didn’t respond. Which is FAIR.”

Though she admits that the efforts she viewed as “gumption” or “charm” could have come across as “unnecessarily intense,” she isn’t backing down and is taking another big swing at the roll, this time using the power of social media to make her case. “[P]erhaps now that I’ve done six seasons of a tv show where the general feedback has been that I’m ‘pretty funny’, it’s a better time [to pitch myself] anyway!” she tweeted.

“Long story short (too late), I’m just a girl, sitting in front of a laptop, asking @VancityReynolds to consider a fellow Canadian who has a deep, lifelong connection to this movie…and a TRULY embarrassing Hollywood story to go along with it.”

You can read Ash’s full Twitter thread here.