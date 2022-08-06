Click to share this via email

A man caught on surveillance camera allegedly shoplifting from a Georgia Home Depot has gone viral online thanks to his uncanny resemblance to Oscar winner Bradley Cooper.

As CNN reports, the unidentified man is accused of stealing a Bosch Rotary Laser Kit from a Home Depot location in McDonough, Georgia.

The surveillance photo was released on social media by the Henry County Police Department along with a request seeking the public’s help in identifying the alleged thief.

However, the Facebook post was inundated by comments pointing out/joking about the suspect’s resemblance to the star of “A Star is Born.”

“Bradley Cooper has seen better days,” quipped one comment, while another read, “You know it’s hard times when Bradley has to steal.”

Meanwhile, the photo has also gone viral on Twitter; check out a sampling of comments:

Apparently a) Bradley Cooper is now wanted for shoplifting at a Home Depot and b) Bradley Cooper has let himself go a little pic.twitter.com/SPGvcPrLSq — dave (@davet79) August 5, 2022

Dang Bradley Cooper just pay for the damn thing 😂😂 https://t.co/0idEhrHwiA — Ogie (@Ogie86022994) August 6, 2022

Can we really rule out Bradley Cooper though??!! https://t.co/f2PQFsFpcD — Chris Kilroy (@chriskilroy) August 5, 2022