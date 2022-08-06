Vince Gill shared a musical tribute to wife Amy Grant, and welcomed a very special guest: their daughter, Corinna Gill.

As Taste of Country reports, Gill — who’s been touring with the Eagles in recent years — was joined by his daughter during a performance at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium, while Grant recovers from a recent bicycle accident that led her to cancel several tour dates.

READ MORE: Amy Grant Released From The Hospital, Postpones Upcoming Shows

Gill welcomed his daughter at the end of his show on Thursday, Aug. 4, for a duet of this song “When My Amy Prays”, from his 2019 album Okie, in which he sings about Grant’s strong Christian faith and his own struggles with religion.

As fan-shot video from the show — part of Gill’s four-night residency at the Ryman — Corrina becomes tearful as she sings.

READ MORE: Amy Grant Taken To Hospital After Bicycle Accident In Nashville

“I’m just like my dad,” she tells the audience, pointedly changing Gill’s lyric “when my Amy prays” to “when my mama prays.”

Last month, Grant’s Instagram followers learned that she had been injured when the bicycle she was riding smashed into a pothole, and was thrown from the bike.

“Following a brief hospitalization where she was treated for her injuries, doctors have ordered additional recovery time at home for Amy, where she is now resting comfortably,” read the post issued on Grant’s official Instagram account.