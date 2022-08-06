Click to share this via email

A day of family fun apparently led to a visit to the ER for Luke Bryan and his family.

On Friday, the “American Idol” judge’s wife, Caroline, shared a photo on Instagram in which she and Bryan pose with their children in front of the Steel Vengeance roller coaster at the Cedar Point amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio.

As she wrote, the day did not go as planned.

“Another adventure in the books!” she wrote.

“Luke broke a finger and I twisted another ankle…pretty much a normal day for us!” she joked.

Bryan will be returning to the sixth season of ABC’s “American Idol”, which is set to premiere in spring 2023.