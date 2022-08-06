For months, rumours have been circulating that Khloé Kardashian was dating a private equity investor but, now, their relationship has reportedly come to an end.

On Saturday, E! News reported that the reality star is currently single after news broke Friday that Kardashian, 38, welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson via surrogate.

The Good American founder previously denied being romantically linked to anyone, however, sources said, at the time, Kardashian’s romance was in the “early stages.”

The relationship remained private throughout its course and the investor’s identity remains unknown. According to an insider, they “slowly fizzled out over the last few weeks.”

“Khloe is enjoying being single with her sole focus on being a mom and her work,” the source added. “Khloe is open to finding love again if the right person comes into her life, but is really happy right now. She is not looking and in no rush.”