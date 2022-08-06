Britney Spears’ ex-husband, Kevin Federline, is speaking out for the first time in nearly a decade following their whirlwind romance that took place prior to the singer’s 13-year conservatorship.

In a new candid TV interview, Federline- who shares sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, with Spears- opens up about his ongoing battle to keep his sons as far away as possible from the chaos surrounding his former wife. In a series of exclusive interviews, parts of which will air this week on ITV news, the former backup dancer and his family reveal that Preston and Jayden have not seen Spears, who married Sam Asghari in June, for a number of months.

“The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now,” Federline shares. “It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding.”

Speaking on Spears’ controversial conservatorship, which ended last November, Federline says the “whole thing has been hard to watch, harder to live through, harder to watch my boys go through than anything else,” adding that “It’s been tough.”

After Spears was released from her conservatorship by her father Jamie Spears, she had taken to social media to post multiple nude selfies. Federline reveals that, at the time, he felt compelled to apologize to their boys for what they may experience as a result of their mother’s actions.

Insisting that the boys love Spears, he says, “I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself.’ But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s tough.”

“I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school,” he adds.

By allowing the cameras into his home, Federline hopes his estranged ex-wife will understand the strain that growing up in the shadow of a global star can cause.

“If there was a way – any way – I could possibly say something to just open [Britney’s] eyes – but I haven’t found that yet. I feel like, if I found that, I’d be on the phone trying to tell her,” he says.

Despite having questions about why the conservatorship lasted so long, Federline believes Spears’ father acted with good intentions.

“I saw this man that really cared, and really cares about his family and wanting everything to be OK,” he shares. “When Jamie took over, things got into order. He saved her life.”

Federline notes that he “would absolutely welcome Jamie Spears back in the boys’ lives, especially if that’s what [they] wanted…My priority has always been: it is about what is good for the boys.”

The 44-year-old father hopes that one day the drama will be in the past, not just for his sons but for the entire Spears family.

“I wish for them to forgive, to reach inner peace and then peace with each other,” he says. “One day.”

Spears and Federline were married from 2004 to 2007. For nearly 10 years, he’s been married to Victoria Prince, a former volleyball player, since 2013. The two share daughters Jordan, 11, and Peyton, 8. Federline also has two older children Kori, 20, and Kaleb, 18, from a prior relationship with actress Shar Jackson.